Smart railway systems are a set of new-generation solutions, services, and modern transportation offered by railways using information and communications technology (ICT). These systems are installed to improve safety, efficiency, and passenger experience in rail transport.
Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the EMEA will contribute to the maximum growth of this smart railways market throughout the predicted period.
In 2018, the global Smart Railways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Smart Railways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Railways development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Group
General Electric
Huawei Technologies
Hitachi
Cisco Systems
Siemens
IBM Corporation
Indra Sistemas
Alstom
Alcatel-Lucent
Bombardier
Ansaldo STS
Capgemini
Nokia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Devices & Components
Services
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Ordinary Railways
High-Speed Railways
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Railways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Railways development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
