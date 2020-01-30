

Smart railway systems are a set of new-generation solutions, services, and modern transportation offered by railways using information and communications technology (ICT). These systems are installed to improve safety, efficiency, and passenger experience in rail transport.

Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the EMEA will contribute to the maximum growth of this smart railways market throughout the predicted period.

In 2018, the global Smart Railways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Railways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Railways development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Group

General Electric

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi

Cisco Systems

Siemens

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Alstom

Alcatel-Lucent

Bombardier

Ansaldo STS

Capgemini

Nokia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Devices & Components

Services

Solutions



Market segment by Application, split into

Ordinary Railways

High-Speed Railways

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Railways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Railways development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

