Smart Telematics Gateway Market Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast Analysis 2027

Smart Telematics Gateway Market Introduction

Telematics is a technology which is used to monitor information extracts from individual vehicles or fleets. Telematics systems help to gather data such as engine diagnostics, driver behavior, and vehicle location from a vehicle and visualize the data on software platforms which help fleet operators manage their resources.

A smart telematics gateway is a next generation telematics control unit for connected cars. The smart telematics gateway requires highly integrated telematics control units which hold the elements of gateway control units, eCall functionality, switching functionality, and support wireless connectivity to the vehicle.

Key Drivers of Global Smart Telematics Gateway Market

Growing government regulations for vehicle safety accelerates the smart telematics gateway market

The increasing number of government regulations for vehicle safety and security is a key factor driving the smart telematics gateway market. Government regulations have influenced the demand for various electronic security systems such as vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, on-road assistance, eCall, and automatic crash notifications, which have accelerated the market globally. In addition, the increasing consumer demand for infotainment and navigation systems have also accelerated the smart telematics gateway market. Moreover, the increasing demand for diagnostic data for interpretation & analysis for the improvement of vehicles is also spurring the smart telematics gateway market.

In addition, increasing sales of automotive vehicles globally provides a major growth opportunity to players in the smart telematics gateway market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global sales or registration of new vehicles was 96.8 million units in 2017, up from 93.9 million units in 2016.

Asia Pacific market expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the global smart telematics gateway market during the forecast period

In terms of region, the global smart telematics gateway market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The smart telematics gateway market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are some of the key countries which drive the smart telematics gateway market in this region.

Increasing sales of automotive vehicles in Asia Pacific have provided an opportunity to the smart telematics gateway market in this region. International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers estimates the sale or registration of new vehicles in China to be 29.1 million units in 2017, up from 28.0 million units in 2016.

Key Companies Operating in Smart Telematics Gateway Market

The global smart telematics gateway market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key companies operating in the global smart telematics gateway market are: