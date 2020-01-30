Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market to Reach US$ 6,500 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the new report, the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market was valued above US$ 4,400 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in geriatric population leads to increase in the number of surgeries that are caused due to severe diseases and performed at hospitals and clinics and increase in number of hospital acquired infection are likely to boost the sterilization equipment and disinfectant market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are likely to dominate the global sterilization equipment and disinfectant market due to rise in awareness about prevention of healthcare associated infection (HAI) and rise in focus of key players on the development of new sterilization devices in the market in these regions. Increase in number of surgeries and number of hospitals in countries such as Japan, India and China is likely to boost the sterilization equipment and disinfectant market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Shifting trends toward utilization of disposable medical devices to hamper market

Increasing preference for usage of disposable medical devices, such as prefilled syringes, gloves, face masks, needles, and catheters, hinders the global sterilization equipment market. Usage of disposable devices reduces the probability of acquiring HAIs. The global market for sterilization equipment is expected to contract during the forecast period, as disposable medical devices do not require sterilization.

