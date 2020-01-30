Switchgear Market Research Report Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Switchgear Market Report 2020-2026

Switchgear is the combination of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment.

One of the basic functions of switchgear is protection, which is interruption of short-circuit and overload fault currents while maintaining service to unaffected circuits. Switchgear also provides isolation of circuits from power supplies. Besides, switchgear is also used to enhance system availability by allowing more than one source to feed a load.

The key manufacturers in this market include : ABB, Hyosung, Alstom, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hitachi, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, General Electric, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Powell Industries, TE Connectivity, Larsen & Toubro, Elektrobudowa, Zpue, Lucy Electric, Hawker Siddeley Switchgear, Sel

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

< 1 kV, 1-36 kV, 36-72.5 kV, > 72.5 kV

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments :

Transmission and Distribution Utilities, Manufacturing and Process Industries, Commercial and Residential Infrastructure

It drives closely through the prevalent regulatory landscape in various regions including, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

