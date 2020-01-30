Telecommunication Tower Market Company Overview & Investment Analysis 2019 To 2027

Telecom operators across the world are heavily investing in the regions with developing telecommunication infrastructure and gradually proliferating the rural areas. The lack of competition in these areas presents a major growth opportunity for the market players. Moreover, with the trend of tower-sharing creating a rage, the global telecommunication tower market is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period.

The strides towards adoption and development of wireless network and the industry’s penetration in rural areas encouraged the TMR analyst to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the telecommunication tower market. In its latest offering, TMR talks about the major drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the market. It also sheds light on the growth timeline.

Telecommunication Tower Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The telecommunication tower market is has a highly consolidated vendor landscape where a few major companies occupy a substantial share in the market. The major winning strategy deployed by the players is the expansion of customer base across foreign countries through collaborative initiatives. Some of the new developments in the market are listed below:

In 2018, Bharti Infratel announced the merger with Indus Towers for the creation of pan-India Tower Company. This is expected to be the world outside China and is anticipated to host approximately 163,000 towers that will operate around 22 telecom service centers in India. This merger is aimed at creation of a tower operator equipped with the infrastructure needed for the expansion of broadband services.

In May 2019, Helios Towers Ltd. announced the completion of the transfer of South African tower company SA Towers Pty Ltd’s business into Helios Towers South Africa (HTSA). Helios Towers has created this platform in partnership with Vulatel Pty Ltd. This move will not only strengthen HTSA’s operations but will help this platform to grab the tower growth opportunities in South Africa

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc is decked to enhance its network connectivity across Philippines with its collaboration with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. and Frontier Tower Associates Philippines Inc. (FTAP). Through this collaboration it aims at construction of common towers to deliver wireless services to more areas across the nation.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets