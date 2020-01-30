Ureido Methacrylate Market – Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2026

Global Construction Films Market: Overview

Construction films are employed for masking, as in privacy screens or dust covers on construction sites. They are also used as a moisture barrier, underlying film for scaffolding, water barrier below the concrete floor, and sound barrier in stadiums. Construction films have excellent toughness and strength, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, high puncture resistance, and ability to adapt to varying humidity. These films are recyclable. Construction films are maintenance-free and are easy to apply.

Global Construction Films Market: Key Segments

The global construction films market can be segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region. In terms of type, the construction films market can be classified into transparent construction films, translucent construction films, and colored opaque construction films. Transparent construction films are made of LDPE (low-density polyethylene). These films have excellent transparency. Translucent construction films are also called eco-films. They are made of recycled granules. They are available in a wide range of colors. Colored opaque construction films are made by using dark recycled granules. The transparent construction films segment held a major share of the construction films market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

Global Construction Films Market: Drivers & Restrains

In terms of application, the construction films market can be segmented into gas/moisture barrier, vapor barrier, curing blanket, and others. As a vapor barrier, construction films are mostly applied to residential buildings, commercial buildings such as hospitals, educational institutes, and shopping malls. The vapor barrier segment held a major market share, both in terms of value and volume, in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the construction films market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment held a major market share in 2017, owing to rise in the number of residential buildings in Asia Pacific. The commercial end-use segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Construction Films Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global construction films market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latina America, and Middle East & Africa. The building & construction sector in developed countries is currently recovering from the recent downfall. This would boost the demand for construction films in these countries during the forecast period. Increase in the number of buildings in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the construction films market in the region in the next few years. Increase in population, which has raised the demand for housing, in China and India is expected to increase the construction of residential buildings in these countries in the near future. This, in turn, would augment the demand for construction films in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Construction Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction films market are Saint-Gobain, Raven, Polyplex Corporation, Climax Synthetic, Tech Folien, Qingdao KF Plastics, Eastman Chemical, Polifilm Group, and Four Star Plastics.

