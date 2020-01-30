Web to Print Software Market is in huge demand |PrintSites, Aleyant Systems, Design’N’Buy

A new research report is published by HTF Market Intelligence on ‘Global Web to Print Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ having 100 pages.

Market Overview: Web-to-print, also called remote publishing, is a commercial prepress process that brings together digital online content and commercial print production. The software allows to edit previously printed documents or upload any PDF to create new materials. Web-to-print is used today by printers with both offset and digital production facilities. Healthcare, manufacturing, financial and education are the most popular verticals generating demand for web-to-print solutions. Some of the key players profiled in the study are RedTie Group (United Kingdom) , PrintSites (United States) , Aleyant Systems (United States) , Design’N’Buy (United States) , Rocketprint Software (United States) , PageFlex (United States) , Amicon Technologies (India) , Print Science (United States) , Avanti Computer Systems (Canada) , PrintingForLess (United States) , INFIGO Software (United Kingdom) , Vpress (United Kingdom) , EonCode (United States) , Lucid Software (United States) and Electronics for Imaging Inc. (United States).



Market Trend

Surging e-commerce in both developing and developed economies

Market Drivers

The increasingly web-savvy characteristic of clients and their willingness to place online orders

Increasing availability of printers with digital printing capabilities

Challenges

Web-to-print software modules can cause problems with other systems

Opportunities

Highly adopted due to ease of implementation, specially for business professionals

An aging baby boomer generation and favorable consumer demographics

The following are the major objectives of the study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Web to Print Software market on the basis of product [Cloud-based and On-premise] , application [Print House and Print Broker], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Web to Print Software market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Web to Print Software industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Web to Print Software market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

