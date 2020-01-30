Wet Screed Market – Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2027

Global Wet Screed Market: Introduction

Wet screed is equipment used to provide finishing to concrete floors. It carries out several working processes which includes spreading, screeding, and compacting. The handle of a wet screed makes it very easy to move and operate. Wet screeds are available in different sizes and blade width.

Global Wet Screed Market: Competition Landscape

Wacker Neuson SE

Wacker Neuson SE was founded in the year 1848. It is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company has around 5,370 employees worldwide and is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, and vibratory plates etc.

Schwamborn GmbH

Schwamborn GmbH was incorporated in 1935. The company is headquartered in Wangen / Go?ppingen, Germany. The company offers a wide range of grinding, milling, cleaning, vacuuming, and trowelling machines and accessories across the world.

Allen Engineering Corporation

Allen Engineering Corporation was founded in the year 1964 and is headquartered in Paragould, Arkansas, USA. The company has its manufacturing and distribution facility located in Paragould. It designs, engineers, and markets a complete line of concrete placing, finishing, and paving equipment. Allen Engineering Corporation serves customers worldwide.

MBW Incorporated

MBW Incorporated was established in 1967 and is headquartered in Wisconsin, U.S. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of products used in various verticals of construction industry which includes small compaction, concrete and related equipment. The company has a wide range of distributors across the globe.

Global Wet Screed Market: Dynamics

Evolution in construction industry

Rise in infrastructure development projects across the globe has created immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of wet screed. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the wet screed market as demand for wet screed is increasing rapidly. China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are projected to drive the wet screed market during the forecast period.

Rise in expenditure on advertising and promotions

Product innovation and heavy investments on advertising and promotions is revolutionizing the wet screed market as a whole. Start-up companies are tapping the market with new ideas and making investment on new product development. Companies are getting funding from investors as they anticipate significant growth of the wet screed market during the forecast period. Manufacturing companies are conducting promotional drives to increase the penetration of this product in the market.