Airway Management Devices Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Airway Management Devices’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Medtronic (Ireland),Smith’s Medical (United States),Teleflex (United States),Ambu (Denmark),KARL STORZ (Germany),Flexicare (United States),Verathon (United States),Olympus (Japan),Intersurgical (United Kingdom),SunMed (United States),Vyaire Medical (United States),VBM Medizintechnik (Germany),SourceMark (United States),TRACOE medical (Germany),Salter Labs (United States),Venner Medical International (United States),Mercury Medical (United States),Pulmodyne (United States),Tuoren Medical (China)

Airway management devices include a set of maneuvers and medical techniques executed to relive and prevent airway obstruction. The growth of the market is driven mainly by the high prevalence of preterm births, increasing the incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing demand for emergency care departments, and increasing government investment in the healthcare industry. Moreover, emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and others are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the market.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Infraglottic Airway Management Devices (Endotracheal Tubes, Tracheostomy Tubes), Supraglottic Airway Management Devices (Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airways, Nasopharyngeal Airways, Other Supraglottic Airway Devices), Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes (Conventional Laryngoscopes, Video Laryngoscopes)), Patient Age (Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients/Neonates), End User (Operating Rooms, Emergency Care Departments, Intensive Care Units, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Government Initiatives for Improving Emergency Care Infrastructure

Increasing Demand for Infraglottic Airway Management Devices

Growth Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Preterm Births

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome:

Lack of Skilled Medical Professionals

Harmful Effects associated with Certain Devices on Neonates



Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

