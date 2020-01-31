Asia Pacific Expected to Remain a Lucrative Region in the Global Ultra-high Barrier Films Market

Transparency Market Research delivers vital insights on the ultra-high barrier films market in its report. In terms of value, the global ultra-high barrier films market is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 5.0% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Ultra-high barrier films physically restrict the passage of any molecules or compounds by creating a barrier. These provide protection from oxygen and moisture ingress. Ultra-high barrier films are defined as films that have a water vapour transmission rate (WVTR) and oxygen transmission rate (OTR) of less than 0.1 cc-mil/m2-atm.

In the ultra-high barrier films market report, TMR proposes that the food end-use segment is expected to drive the ultra-high barrier films market during the forecast period. The demand for processed food & ready-to-eat meals has increased, and ultra-high barrier films have emerged as the ideal option to protect food quality and enhance shelf life, due their superior barrier performance against biological, atmospheric, and chemical contaminants. Such factors are foreseen to create significant demand for ultra-high barrier films during the forecast period.

