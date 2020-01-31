Dealer Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide| SAP, Wipro, Apicor

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Dealer Management Market Size study, by Application (Transport & Logistics, Fleet Management Subscription Devices, Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture, Marine, Motor Sports), by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments.

Summary

Global Dealer Management Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Dealer Management Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Dealer Management Market is continuously growing on surging trend across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Dealer Management market are increasing utility in transportation & automotive sector and rise in adoption of fleet management analytics. In addition, increasing demand and adoption of cloud-based deployment in the market of dealer management contributes more in market growth. The major limiting factor of global dealer management market is lack of availability of skilled professional. Dealer management is a system in which bundled management information system created specifically for automotive industry to centralized application to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. Dealer management offers various benefits such as it helps your business close more deals, it is efficient and accessible, more secure, it allows to easily lock out a sale or service person, it allows to create repair order that add in parts & labor, it has high flexibility, helps dealers to focus on core business and they are highly configurable in regard to finance & insurance.

The regional analysis of Global Dealer Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of automotive industries especially in china, also fast growing India and southeast Asia region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Dealer Management market. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to United States is still playing an important role in development of dealership management.

The major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation , CA, Cox Automotive, SAP, Wipro, Apicor, Internet Brands, Routeone

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Transport & Logistics, Fleet Management Subscription Devices, Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Agriculture, Marine, Motor Sports

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises, Cloud

Regions Covered:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Dealer Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Dealer Management market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Dealer Management market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Dealer Management market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

