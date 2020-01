Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market: Transport Tickets Segment to Represent More than Half of the Share by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global direct thermal ticket paper market. In terms of revenue, the global direct thermal ticket paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the direct thermal ticket paper market report.

Direct thermal ticket paper is liable to color changes when exposed to heat and light, owing to the presence of a coating pigment. Also, direct thermal ticket paper is highly durable and has high sensitivity to external adulteration. Along with point-of-sale receipts, self-adhesive tags & labels have emerged as key applications of direct thermal ticket paper. Other applications of direct thermal ticket paper are transport tickets (boarding passes, ATB/baggage tags, etc.), admission/event tickets, lottery & gaming tickets, and many more. Nowadays, BPA-free or phenol-free direct thermal ticket paper has been witnessing significant usage in ticketing applications.

In this market report, TMR proposes that, the transport ticket segment is estimated to outpace other ticket applications by the end of 2027, in the direct thermal ticket paper market. Intensifying networks of public transport in and around numerous geographies is the primary reason for the growth in the demand for direct thermal ticket paper tickets across the globe. Increasing forgeries in public transport tickets are expected to drive the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market during the period of 2019 to 2027. For instance, over the last decade, prominent countries in Europe have witnessed an alarming rate of forgeries/counterfeiting in public transport tickets. All these factors are giving rise to the increasing demand for direct thermal ticket paper. As direct thermal ticket paper is a specialty paper with a composition that requires major effort to be reproduced, it has emerged as an ideal option for forgery-proof ticketing applications. In addition to this, the adoption of direct thermal ticket paper in transport, gaming, and admission/event applications is rising considerably, which tends to further drive the growth of the direct thermal ticket paper market, globally.

