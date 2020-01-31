Global Grab Bar Industry 2019 Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2024

“Orian Research has its own Santa who wishes to offer a FLAT 40% DISCOUNT on all its reports. Offer valid until the year changes i.e. 31st December 2019. Hurry, the clock is ticking”

Grab bars are safety devices designed to enable a person to maintain balance, lessen fatigue while standing, hold some of their weight while maneuvering, or have something to grab onto in case of a slip or fall. A caregiver may use a grab bar to assist with transferring a patient from one place to another. A worker may use a grab bar to hold on to as he or she climbs, or in case of a fall.

Scope of the Report:

The grab bars market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The grab bars are classified into the Wall-Mounted, Floor-Mounted and Others; according to the installed type. As of 2017, Wall-Mounted grab bars segment dominates the market contributing more than 70% of the total market share of the total grab bars market. Depending on application, the grab bars market is further classified as Household, commercial (include hotel, hospital, etc.) As of 2017, demand for a grab bars for a Household dominated the overall market for the grab bars market.

The worldwide market for Grab Bar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Grab Bar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report includes Different parts, dealing with:

Basic information

Grab Bar industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Lami Corporation

Meiko Shokai

Nakabayashi

Irisohyama

FUJIPLA

JOL

OHM ELECTRIC

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Pouch Grab Bar

Roll Grab Bar

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Home & Office

Commercial

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Grab Bar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Grab Bar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Grab Bar, with sales, revenue, and price of Grab Bar, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Grab Bar, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Grab Bar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Grab Bar sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

