Global Heating Furnace Market Size, Growth, Share, Segments and 2024 Forecast Research

Heating furnace is a heating device that transfers heat generated by combustion of a fuel to a heated medium to raise its temperature. It is widely used in oil and gas gathering and transportation systems, steel smelting, metal processing and other industries.

Scope of the Report:

The Heating Furnace are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% from 5255.75 million USD in 2017 to reach 6978.52 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Heating Furnace market is very fragment market; the revenue of top fourteen manufacturers accounts about 45% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

Geographically, the global Heating Furnace market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global sales market, its sales of global market exceeds 45% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Heating Furnace is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2024, from 5260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Heating Furnace in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report includes Different parts, dealing with:

Basic information

Heating Furnace industry analysis

Market entry and investment feasibility analysis

Report conclusion.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Andritz

Danieli

Tenova

ALD

Ipsen

Shenwu

SECO/WARWICK

Jiangsu Yanxin

…

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Combustion Type

Electric Type

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Metallurgy

Petrochemical Industry

Material Handling

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Heating Furnace market.

Chapter 1, to describe Heating Furnace Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Heating Furnace, with sales, revenue, and price of Heating Furnace, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Heating Furnace, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Heating Furnace market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heating Furnace sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

