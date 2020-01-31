Global Hydration Containers Market to Reach ~ US$ 15.6 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the hydration containers market in its published report. In terms of revenue, the global hydration containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6% during the forecast period of 2019–2027, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the hydration containers market report.

Increasing consumer preference towards the use of convenience products in emerging nations of Asia Pacific is boosting the demand for hydration containers. It is estimated that, a reusable hydration container can be used an average of 80 times before its carbon footprint becomes almost equivalent to that of a single-use bottle. The growing middle class, rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries, and health concerns have increased the affordability and preference for hydration containers. Therefore, manufacturers have huge opportunity to customize hydration containers in terms of logo, design, and colors, according to the requirements of users. Brand owners could use hydration containers as a promotional tool by imprinting their logos or messages, and distributing them to their target markets to attract customers in the future. Therefore, manufacturers have wide opportunity to tap on. Various brand owners can use their reusable hydration containers to promote or advertise their products or services.

Some of the major companies in the hydration containers market are focusing on collaborations with prominent entertainment companies such as Disney, Marvel, etc., to sell their products with genuine cartoon or superhero characters printed on them. This has resulted in increased consumer interest in various hydration containers. There has been a noticeable rise in the revenues of companies through these new and innovative consumer-oriented products. For instance,

In October 2017, Nalgene Outdoor launched 32-ounce wide mouth new Marvel Universe-inspired bottles for its customers, to open up more choices for its reusable bottles.

