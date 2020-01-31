Global Industry Analysis of Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market – Qualitative Outlook on Application 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) offers elaborated insights into the global fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market, in its upcoming market outlook titled, ‘Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026‘. The global fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of around 4.5% in terms of market value during the forecast period, due to various factors affecting the market, regarding which, Transparency Market Research offers detailed insights.

Asia Pacific to Witness Lucrative Growth in the Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market

As a developing economy with increased purchasing power for personal care and cosmetic products, and holding a high population of health-conscious consumers, Asia Pacific is expected to experience a substantial growth rate of fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care, owing to increasing utilization of color cosmetics and personal care utilities, and favorable government norms regarding trade. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific would witness a substantial compound annual growth rate of the fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market, accounting for 5.1% during the during the forecast period.

High Propensity for Saponifiable Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care

On the basis of product type, the saponifiable fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. Switching consumer preference for natural and lesser processed cosmetic products over the years has increased the market penetration of saponifiable fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care. As a chemical-free ingredient, saponifiable fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care has significant demand among natural cosmetic manufacturers.

Rising Disposable Income and Increasing Women Workforce Attributed to the Rise in Premium Cosmetics

Increasing number of working individuals across the globe is resulting in increasing per-capita spending capacity on cosmetic products, which, in turn, is leading to the increasing sales of quality premium products. The increasing trend of working women who are spending more on their personal appearance is a major factor fueling the growth of the global cosmetic market across the world. Thus, rise in disposable income and increasing women workforce are directly proportional to the total spending on premium cosmetic products, which serves as an opportunistic platform for the global shea butter market.

Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry Witnessing Strong Growth in Color Cosmetic Products

The market participants of various color cosmetics are consistently expanding their product portfolios by merging and acquiring raw material suppliers and domestic players, and promoting their brands through continued marketing campaigns and also through celebrity endorsements. Fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care industries have been witnessing various introductions and innovation of newer products in color cosmetics by major players in the market.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60060

Fractionated Shea Butter in Cosmetics and Personal Care Market: Competition Dashboard

TMR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market, such as Cargill, Incorporated, Sophim S.A., Clariant AG, BASF SE, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The HallStar Company, AAK AB, Croda International Plc, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Agrobotanicals, LLC, AOS Products Private Limited, Bunge Limited, Ojoba Collective, The Savannah Fruits Company, and others, to provide a wider view of the fractionated shea butter in cosmetics and personal care market around the world.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets