Kieselguhr Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

Global Kieselguhr Market: Overview

Kieselguhr is a naturally occurring diatomaceous earth siliceous sedimentary rock that contains 80% to 90% silica, 2% to 4% alumina, and 0.5% to 2% iron oxide. It is highly porous and has low density and high heat resistance. Kieselguhr is used as a thermal insulator and filtration aid for syrups and sugar. It is used as a filler in toothpaste component, abrasives in metal polishes, anti-block in plastic films, absorbent for liquids, filler for pesticides, mechanical insecticides, ceramics, soaps, matting agent for coatings, and porous support for chemical catalysts.

In terms of form, the global kieselguhr market can be characterized into granular, milled or micronized, and calcined. Calcined form is a popular form of kieselguhr available in the market. It is heat treated and used as a filtering aid. Milled or micronized form is used for insecticides. Its particle size ranges between 10 μm and 50 μm. Granular form is a crushed form of kieselguhr, which is used for others applications.

Global Kieselguhr Market: Drivers

Rise in demand for kieselguhr as a filtering aid in numerous applications, such as water treatment, beverages, and breweries, as it has excellent filtration properties, small size, and ability to trap bacteria due to its honey-comb structure, is driving the market. Kieselguhr has superior absorbing properties and can absorb liquid three times its weight and thus, it is widely used in motor oil processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Growing usage of kieselguhr in other industrial applications, such as plastics, insecticides for crop protection, paints, adhesives & sealants, and paper, is projected to drive the market. Kieselguhr is costlier than its counterparts, such as perlite, due to requirement for heavy mining machineries; therefore, there is stiff competition from its counterparts, which is creating high competition among manufacturers. Therefore high competition as well high cost expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. However, rise in demand for kieselguhr as a mild abrasives in applications, such as facial scrubs and metal polishes due to its features such as high surface area and small particle size, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers present in the market.

Global Kieselguhr Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global kieselguhr market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, North America is a leading region of the market due to growth in pharmaceutical, agriculture, and water treatment industries. Several manufacturers in the U.S. use kieselguhr as an absorbent for regulating cationic drugs. Additionally, rise in utilization of kieselguhr in the agriculture industry, due to its excellent dehydration properties, is projected to boost the market in the country. Europe is a major consumer of kieselguhr, followed by Asia Pacific. Countries such as Germany, France, and Sweden are leading consumers in Europe.

Increase in demand for kieselguhr in water treatment and cosmetic applications owing to its excellent water as oil absorbing capacity propel the kieselguhr market in Europe. In Asia Pacific, China, India, and Australia are leading consumers of kieselguhr market. This is expected to create opportunities in the kieselguhr market in the region during the forecast period. Rise in population in Asia Pacific has led to an increase in demand for the better crop yield and water treatment chemicals. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for kieselguhr during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to provide opportunities in the kieselguhr market in the near future. Rise in demand for kieselguhr in oil & gas exploration in GCC and water treatment chemicals in Brazil owing to its superior filtration properties is boosting the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Kieselguhr Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global kieselguhr market include Grefco Minerals, Inc., EP Minerals, Imerys, Celite Corp., and Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

