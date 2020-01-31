MEA & Asia Pacific Markets for Form-fill-seal Machines Set to Witness Strong Gains through 2027

Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the form-fill-seal machines market, in the report titled, ‘Global Form-fill-seal Machines Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027′. In terms of value, the global form-fill-seal machines market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights.

The consumer preference for plastic bottles as a convenient packaging solution for beverages and liquids has driven the bottles segments in the form-fill-seal machines market. The large pharmaceutical industry established in the U.S. is one of the most prominent drivers for the bottling lines demand. Also, the average selling price of bottling lines with pharmaceutical standards is relatively higher as compared to the price of vertical form-fill-seal machines. This has resulted into more than 80% market share of horizontal form-fill-seal machines segment in 2019 in the North America form-fill-seal machines market.

The production of form-fill-seal machines in European countries is significantly high, while the manufacturing sector of Europe has shown sluggish growth over the last five years. This has hampered the demand for form-fill-seal machines in the region. Germany is the most prominent market in the Europe form-fill-seal machines market, while Benelux is projected to experience relatively higher growth during the forecast period. Europe is the major exporter in the global pharmaceuticals trade, driving the demand for form-fill-seal machines. On the contrary, packaged food and beverage industries in the region have shown stagnant performance, restraining the form-fill-seal machines market growth.

