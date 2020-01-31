Nearly 1/3rd of Global Sales of Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Accounted by North America

Transparency Market Research provides key insights on the pre-made pouch packaging machines market, in the report titled, ‘Global Pre-made Pouch Packaging Machines Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2027’. In terms of value, the global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is estimated to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2027, owing to various factors. In this report, TMR delivers detailed insights.

The global pre-made pouch packaging machines market is segmented into five geographies, namely North America, Latina America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA (Middle East & Africa).

The manufacturing sector in North America is highly concentrated or organized as compared to other geographies. This has resulted into much higher preference for automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines over semi-automatic pre-made pouch packaging machines. Moreover, more than 40,000 food and beverage processing facilities in U.S. with majority of them witnessing rise in annual revenue over the last five years has represented a high potential market for the pre-made pouch packaging machines. U.S. holds the most prominent impact on the North America market as the country is estimated to account for around 90% of the North America pre-made pouch packaging machines market in 2019. The demand for stand-up pouches has witnessed rapid growth across the globe, including North America. As majority of the stand-up pouches are pre-made pouches, the demand for pre-made pouch packaging machines is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period.

