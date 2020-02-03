The global health intelligent virtual assistants market size is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of +38% during the forecast period.

With evolution of IoT and increasing focus on patient engagement, the market is anticipated to tread along a healthy growth track. Increasing adoption of

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Best Report on Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market 2027 with Major Eminent Key Players Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Amazon, Infermedica, Sensly, eGain Corporation, Kognito Solutions, Verint Systems, HealthTap, Babylon Healthcar