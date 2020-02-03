Cloud Analytics Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global Cloud Analytics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cloud Analytics Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Cloud analytics is a service model in which one or more key elements of data analytics are provided through a public, private or hybrid cloud. Cloud analytics solutions offer high-end analysis of data stored in the cloud. Several factors, including the continuous growth of structured and unstructured data necessities the deployment of cloud analytics. rising volume of big data along with growing demand for unstructured data among enterprise, quinck & easy implementation and cost effective are the substantial driving factor of the market across the globe.

Cloud is cost effective because the collection of data from internal applications, social networks, and devices without cloud would be highly costly for many of the organizations. Cloud analytics is secure & safe, it is flexible, quality control, it is easily accessible, high return on time investments and many more. These benefits of cloud analytics also increasing demand among its end-users. However, concern regarding data safety & security, difficulties in running input & output intensive applications and global economic slowdown are the restraining factors of the market over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/dominant region in the global Cloud Analytics market due to higher degree of industrialization and growing use of software solutions in business activities in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at satisfactory rate in the Cloud Analytics market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific excluding japan is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rapidly growing industrial sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

• Google Incorporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• SAS Institute

• Tableau Software

• MicroStrategy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

By Application:

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Media & Entertainment

Government

Business & Consulting Services

Research & Education

Energy

Manufacturing

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

