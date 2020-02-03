In this report, the Global Road Safety Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Road Safety Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-road-safety-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Cutting casualty rates and making roads safer is a priority for local and national governments around the world. Accident rates in the worldwide have continued to decline over recent decades, thanks to a combination of high publicity campaigns and a wide variety of safety improvement schemes across all scales of the road network. However, Casualty Reduction Targets serve to highlight that preventing accidents will continue to be an important priority. This report studies the road safety software market.

In 2018, the global Road Safety Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Road Safety Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Road Safety Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

TRL

TES

RoadSafe GIS Inc.

VIA

Buchanan Computing Ltd

AgileAssets

Brighton & Hove City Council

DXD Group Ltd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Accident Analysis

Street Monitoring and Auditing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Road Safety Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Road Safety Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Road Safety Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-road-safety-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets