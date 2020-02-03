Global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Search engine optimization (SEO) software helps you improve a website’s online search visibility. Search engine marketing (SEM) software allows you to automate and optimize your paid search advertisements.

Although the terms SEM and SEO are often used interchangeably, they actually have distinct meanings.

SEM is a category, which includes search engine optimization (SEO) as well as several other search marketing tactics, such as, pay per click (PPC) and social media marketing (SMM).

SEO, on the other hand, is a component of SEM that focuses exclusively on helping businesses rank higher in organic search results.This report studies the SEO and SEM market.

In 2018, the global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Search Engine Optimization and Marketing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Acquisio

Adobe

Ahrefs

AWR Cloud

Bing

DeepCrawl

Google

Kenshoo

KWFinder.com

LinkResearchTools

Majestic

Marin Software

Moz

ReachLocal

SE Ranking

Searchmetrics Essentials

SEMrush

SEO Book

Sizmek

SpyFu

WordStream Advisor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Engine Optimization

Search Engine Marketing

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Search Engine Optimization and Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Search Engine Optimization and Marketing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Search Engine Optimization and Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

