Global Takeoff Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Construction projects work on a strict schedule and budget. Construction takeoff is a necessary step toward estimating costs in any construction project. Construction takeoff is the details of the materials that are needed for any construction project. Once these details are in place, a cost estimate for the project’s materials can be determined and then added to the projected costs for labor, operations, storage, and any other line items.

Active Takeoff

ArcSite

BIM

Bluebeam

CostMiner

Esticom

eTakeoff

FastEST

InSite SiteWork

LandOne

McCormick Systems

On-Screen

PlanSwift

PrebuiltML

QuoteSoft

Roctek

Square

Stack

SureCount

Tally Systems

Tekla

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Takeoff Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Takeoff Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Takeoff Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

