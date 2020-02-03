LIDAR Systems for Wind Market Technologies From 2020-2030

This latest report by business intelligence provider Vision-gain assesses that LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market spending will reach US$ 94.2 million in 2020, reaching US$ 230 million by the middle of 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 8.7% in 2020-2030. A Light Detection and Range System (LIDAR) is a remote sensing device used for measuring wind curve measurements in the wind industry. These systems are seen as a potential alternative to met masts as they help to increase annual energy production (AEP), reduce operating and maintenance costs, and optimize wind turbine performance. The worldwide demand for LIDAR technologies for the electricity sector is anticipated to generate a CAGR of approximately 6% between 2020 and 2030.
Recent advances in LiDAR technology offer a new way to carry out the meteorological measurements
Recent developments in LiDAR technology give a fresh manner to perform the meteorological readings required for turbine accreditation and location evaluation at a much reduced price, the firm claims. The use of floating LIDARs also allows measurements to be carried out in previously inaccessible locations such as deep-water sites and allows for more accurate assessment of energy yield. LiDAR is becoming the preferred technology for measuring wind resources and various methods have been proposed for deriving TI information from LIDAR measurements in research settings. However, none of these methods has yet been verified and adopted within international standards; therefore, LIDAR measurements are not widely accepted by certification bodies, insurers or authorities.
The application of LiDAR technology has and will continue to have a large impact on the reduction of Cost of Energy (CoE) of the (offshore) wind sector.
Here one can distinguish several contributions:
1. Consentinng/Development – estimated 4% in cost reduction
2. Turbine and Support Structure – estimated 3% in cost reduction
3. Operation and Maintenance – estimated 4% in cost reduction
4. Gross AEP – estimated 2% in cost reduction
5. Cost of Equity – estimated >5% in cost reduction
Recent Development in the Global LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market
December 2018
NRG Systems, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., has acquired an advanced LiDAR technology portfolio developed by Pentalum, an Israeli company specializing in wind measurement remote sensing solutions. NRG is a maker of viable, intelligent techniques, including measuring devices, turbine power devices and distant detectors from LiDAR. ESCO produces highly engineered products for the aviation, space and process markets.
Aug 2019
An autonomous sailing platform was launched by Equinor and Autonomous Marine Systems Inc. (AMS). The 16-foot wind and solar powered Datamaran is equipped with a LiDAR (Light Detection and Range) to collect wind and weather data in remote offshore wind leasing areas
July 2019
DNV GL is calling on wind energy stakeholders to join a new joint industry project (JIP) to explore the potential of using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) to measure wind speed turbulence intensity (TI)
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
70 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market.
Global LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.
LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry submarkets:
Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Type between 2020-2030
Ground based LiDARs Market, 2020-2030
Nacelle LiDARs Market, 2020-2030
Floating LiDARs Market, 2020-2030
Scanning LiDARs Market, 2020-2030
Doppler wind LiDAR Market, 2020-2030
Other Type Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Application between 2020-2030
Yaw Correction Market, 2020-2030
Feed-Forward Pitch Control Market, 2020-2030
Load Verification Market, 2020-2030
Other Application Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Mode of Application between 2020-2030
Onshore, Benign Site Market, 2020-2030
Offshore, Fixed Platform Market, 2020-2030
Onshore, Complex Site Market, 2020-2030
Offshore, Floating Platform Market, 2020-2030
Other Mode of Application Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market by Method between 2020-2030
Continuous-Wave LiDAR Market, 2020-2030
Pulsed LiDAR Market, 2020-2030
Other Method Market, 2020-2030
Regional LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:
Geographic Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
North America Market, 2020-2030
US Market, 2020-2030
Canada Market, 2020-2030
Europe Market, 2020-2030
The UK Market, 2020-2030
Germany Market, 2020-2030
France Market, 2020-2030
Italy Market, 2020-2030
Spain Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030
Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
China Market, 2020-2030
India Market, 2020-2030
Japan Market, 2020-2030
Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
LAMEA Market, 2020-2030
Latin America Market, 2020-2030
Middle East Market, 2020-2030
Africa Market, 2020-2030
LIDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market Report 2020-2030
Figure:- LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2020-2030
Company profiles for the leading LiDAR Systems for Wind Industry companies
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Windar Photonics
ZephIR Lidar
SgurrEnergy
John Wood Group
Leosphere
Lockheed Martin
Avent
Mitsubishi Electric
Pentalum
ZX Lidars
Princeton Lightwave
Other Key Players in the market
