Air Traffic Management Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2028

The total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports registered a growth rate of 11.5% in 2017 as against 10.5% in 2012.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Air Traffic Management Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.crifax.com/sample-request-1001904

The emergence of new technological innovations including recent technologies such as DDI (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) finding their usage across both industrial and residential applications and rapid pace of Air Traffic Management taking place across various industries is estimated to drive the growth of the global Air Traffic Management Market over the forecast period (2019-2027). The manufacturing industries are predicted to invest about USD 340 billion on Air Traffic Management in 2019. Investments in robotics, autonomous and freight operations are estimated to generate revenues of USD 128 billion in the same year. With transformation of business models happening on account of emergence of AI, IoT and Robotics, the global Air Traffic Management Market is estimated to observe significant growth over the next 6-7 years.

The introduction of 5G network is anticipated to provide various business opportunities as well as tap additional sources of revenue for the telecom industries, on account of increase in speed and responsiveness of the wireless networks.

Click To Download Table of Contents Of This Report: https://www.crifax.com/request-toc-1001904

With growing demand for mobile data along with increased video streaming services, the adoption of 5G services in North America is estimated to cross 45% by 2023. The rollout of 5G network combined with IoT connectivity which includes connected cars, connected homes or connected cities is predicted to change the way the telecom operators perform their tasks. United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) in its report stated that the percentage of total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports had grown from 10.5% in 2012 to 11.5% in 2017. As of 2017, Hong Kong held the largest share of 51.7% in ICT goods exports among four nations, which was followed by Philippines (35.9%), Singapore (32%) and Malaysia (31%).Moreover, growth of the global economy along with several efforts taken by countries such as China, Japan, United States of America, Germany, Netherlands, Korea and other ICT goods exporting nations is anticipated to aid the growth of the IT and Telecom sector.To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Air Traffic Management Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

About CRIFAX

CRIFAX is driven by integrity and commitment to its clients and provides cutting-edge marketing research and consulting solutions with a step-by-step guide to accomplish their business prospects. With the help of our industry experts having hands on experience in their respective domains, we make sure that our industry enthusiasts understand all the business aspects relating to their projects, which further improves the consumer base and the size of their organization. We offer wide range of unique marketing research solutions ranging from customized and syndicated research reports to consulting services, out of which, we update our syndicated research reports annually to make sure that they are modified according to the latest and ever-changing technology and industry insights. This has helped us to carve a niche in delivering ‘distinctive business services’ that enhanced our global clients’ trust in our insights and helped us to outpace our competitors as well.

For More Update Follow:- LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Us:

CRIFAX

Email: [email protected]

U.K. Phone: +44 161 394 2021

U.S. Phone: +1 917 924 8284

More Related Reports:-

Smartphone 3d Camera Market

Bfsi Security Market

Wireless Communication Technologies In Healthcare Market

Distance Measurement Sensor Market

Infrared Emitter And Receiver Market

Portable Printer Market

Wireless Display Market

Voice Picking Headsets Market

Long Term Care Software Market

Micro Display Market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets