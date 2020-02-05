Automotive Software Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The global automotive software market is expected to grow by exponential growth rate of 15.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market was valued at $19.3 billion in 2019 and has the potential to reach $92.4 billion by the end of forecast period 2030. Increasing investment by OEMs and other bodies in R&D activities as a result of altering public standards for car security and safety, increasing number of connected cars, rapid technological and innovation changes, and adoption electric vehicles are expected to drive the automotive software industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive software due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption of technological advancement by OEMs. The growth of middle-class population and standard of living in the region, particularly in China and India, is driving the sales of vehicles which further supported to the overall market demand.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Software Market Report 2020-2030 report include Airbiquity, Blackberry, Elektrobit, Google, GREEN HILLS SOFTWARE, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA, RENESAS ELECTRONICS, Robert Bosch, WIND RIVER SYSTEM among others. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2020 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading software providers.

The report on the Automotive Software Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various end use industries. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the Automotive Software industry.

Research and Analysis Highlights

335 Tables, Charts and Graphs Illustrating the Global Automotive Software Market Prospects

Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

The global automotive software market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, electric vehicles, distribution channel, application, and geography.

Automotive Software Submarket Forecasts by Vehicle Type Covering the Period 2020-2030 ($B)

– Passenger Cars Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Light Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Software Submarket Forecasts by Electric Vehicles from 2020-2030 ($B)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Software Submarket Forecasts by Distribution Channel from 2020-2030 ($B)

– OEMs Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Aftermarket Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Automotive Software Submarket Forecasts by Application from 2020-2030 ($B)

– ADAS & Safety Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Body Control & Comfort Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Powertrain Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Infotainment Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Communication Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Telematics Systems Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Other Application Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Regional Automotive Software Market Forecasts 2020-2030

North America Automotive Software Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– US Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Canada Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Mexico Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

South America Automotive Software Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Brazil Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Argentina Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Colombia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of South America Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Europe Automotive Software Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Germany Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– France Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– UK Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Czech Republic Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Spain Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Turkey Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Russia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Slovakia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Italy Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Poland Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Europe Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Asia Pacific Automotive Software Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– China Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Japan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– India Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– South Korea Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Thailand Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Malaysia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Indonesia Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Taiwan Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Rest of the World Automotive Software Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Middle East Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

– Africa Market Forecast 2020-2030 ($B)

Profiles of 10 Leading Companies, Involved in Automotive Software Market

– Airbiquity

– Blackberry

– Elektrobit

– Google

– GREEN HILLS SOFTWARE

– Microsoft Corporation

– NVIDIA

– RENESAS ELECTRONICS

– Robert Bosch

– Wind River System

SWOT And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

