According to the report publicized by Deutsche Windguard, Germany has increased onshore wind turbines summing up to the capacity of 1078 megawatts in 2019. The report is indicating a reduction of 55% from 2018 to a lower level for about 20 years. The report comes from BWE (Bundesverband Wind Energy)

