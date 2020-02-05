Marine Scrubber Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Marine Scrubber Market spending will reach $ 1.1 billion in 2020.The global industry for marine scrubber devices is laid to experience development due to increased emissions of sulfur from vessels combined with growing worry for marine pollution. Ships are needed to restrict sulfur emissions within and outside SOx Emission Control Areas (SECAs) in accordance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards. The International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) launched laws to avoid petrol and other toxic materials from pollution in the marine environment. Stringency in these regulations will drive the demand for technology called Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) popularly known as scrubbers.
Growing Demand for Retrofit Application as Ship Owners Race Against Time for Complying with Impending Regulations
The Marine Scrubber Systems Market was divided into New-build and Retrofit by application. New-build request relates to the assembly on vessels under development of Marine Scrubber Systems. Retrofit implementation relates to Marine Scrubber Systems being mounted on current vessels that do not have such an exhaust gas washing scheme fitted. With the imminent IMO sulfur cap of 0.5% scheduled for entry into force from 1 January 2020, the existing fleet of marine vessels will either switch to low-sulfur fuels after the deadline or install Marine Scrubber Systems to clean up the SOx exhaust system and particulate matter resulting from use of high sulfur fuel oil.
A substantial proportion of shipowners therefore embrace the possibility of retrofitting their ships with Marine Scrubber Systems in order to remain consistent with global legislation after the 2020 date, while still using elevated sulfur fuel oil. However, during the forecast period, the new-build application segment is projected to witness comparatively rapid growth as increasing numbers of fleet owners with new shipbuilding on order opt to install Marine Scrubber Systems on their vessels, which costs comparatively lower than retrofits that may later be required.
Report scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
75 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Marine Scrubber market.
Global Marine Scrubber market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.
Marine Scrubber market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Marine Scrubber submarkets:
Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Type between 2020-2030
Open Loop Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030
Closed Loop Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030
Hybrid Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030
Dry Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030
Membrane Scrubbers Market, 2020-2030
Other Type Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Application between 2020-2030
New Build Market, 2020-2030
Retrofit Market, 2020-2030
Other Application Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Vessel Type between 2020-2030
Commercial Vessels Market, 2020-2030
Container Ships Market, 2020-2030
Tankers Bulk Carriers Market, 2020-2030
Cruise Liners Market, 2020-2030
Other Commercial Vessels Market, 2020-2030
Offshore Vessels Market, 2020-2030
FPSO Vessels Market, 2020-2030
Other Offshore Vessels Market, 2020-2030
Navy Vessels Market, 2020-2030
Forecasts and analysis of Marine Scrubber market by Fuel Type between 2020-2030
Marine Diesel Oil (MDO) Market, 2020-2030
Marine Gas Oil (MGO) Market, 2020-2030
Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) Market, 2020-2030
Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) Market, 2020-2030
Other Fuel Type Market, 2020-2030
Regional Marine Scrubber market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
North America Market, 2020-2030
US Market, 2020-2030
Canada Market, 2020-2030
Europe Market, 2020-2030
The UK Market, 2020-2030
Germany Market, 2020-2030
France Market, 2020-2030
Italy Market, 2020-2030
Spain Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030
Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
China Market, 2020-2030
India Market, 2020-2030
Japan Market, 2020-2030
Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030
LAMEA Market, 2020-2030
Latin America Market, 2020-2030
Middle East Market, 2020-2030
Africa Market, 2020-2030
Figure:-Marine Scrubber Market Size and Forecast by Fuel Type, 2020-2030
High levels of sulfur in heavy fuel combined with stringent SOx-limiting regulations will have a positive impact on product demand. Acceptance of low-cost diesel with scrubber devices to meet sulfur emission standards will complement the company perspective further. Strict standards to meet the worldwide sulfur cap of 0.50 percent as established by IMO and increased knowledge of technologically sophisticated technologies will increase the development of the industry for hybrid marine scrubber solutions.
Company profiles for the leading Marine Scrubber companies
The global market for Marine Scrubber Systems is highly competitive, though the market is tilted in favor of large international manufacturers, accounting for significant market share. Globally, the bottom five competitors on the industry retain between 50 percent and 60 percent of the market share jointly.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems announced in June 2017 that they will jointly develop a large-scale triangular marine scrubber that reduces nitrogen gas (SOx) from fuel emissions produced by marine diesel engines.
Andritz AG entered a collaboration contract with TeamTec AS in November 2016. TeamTec will be in charge of worldwide revenues and marketing as portion of this contract. of Sea SOx Marine Scrubber Systems, including after-sales services.
The Marine Scrubber Systems market has seen significant developments from the perspective of competition in the recent past. New product launches, expansions, acquisitions and collaborations are some of the key preferred strategies that key players have chosen to expand and sustain the global market for Marine Scrubber Systems.
Frontline, one of the biggest petroleum ship ship providers in the world, entered a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in June 2018 to obtain a 20% interest in Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems’ (EGCS) initial machinery maker (OEM) based in Singapore, Feen Marine Scrubbers.
Company Profiles of Leading Players
Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc.
CR Ocean Engineering, LLC
Alfa Laval AB
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Yara Marine Technologies As
VDL AEC Maritime
EI du Pont de Nemours and Company
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Kwangsung Co., Ltd
Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.
Other Key Players in the market
Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc.
Primarine GmbH
Ecospray technologies
Kamelia Cleantech
ANDRITZ
PANASIA CO., LTD.
Valmet Corporation
Fuji Electric
ANDRITZ AG
Ionada Incorporated
Valmet Oyj
DuPont Clean Technologies
Link Instrumentation & Control.
ISS Machinery Services Limited
TSI Energy Services Ltd (Shipworks)
Hanil-Fuji (Korea) Co., Ltd.
Ryans Ship Supply LTD
Drew Marine
AMOS Korea Co Ltd.
Tacty Corporation
Lamgold general resources limited
RMS Marine Service Company Ltd
W & O Supply (USA)
Japan Marine (S) Pte Ltd
Delta Co.Ltd.
Cardiff USA LLC
Goodwill Shipping Supply & Services
WW Grainger Inc.
Dan Marine Shanghai Ltd.
Wrist Ship Supply A / S
SSG Shipping Services Bv
Ocean Marine Services Co., Ltd.
DINTEC Co., Ltd.
SVR Schiffsversorgung Rostock GmbH
Glutfield nigeria limited
Imatech BV
Henry Marine A / S
Cape line
About Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans / investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
