Roofing System Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2026

Global Roofing System Market is valued approximately at USD 115 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The term “roofing system” refers to the roof insulation (if present), air barrier or vapor retarder (if produce), the roof membrane, and accessories. The roofing products offer more security from rain, heat and other atmospheric circumstances. All the roofing products are mainly used for the construction of roofs in residential and commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, and educational institutes. Rise in construction and infrastructure activities, growing government initiatives to provide affordable housing, and development of economic zones in developing countries such as China & India are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10216588

For instance, according to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. Similarly, as per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 3% in 2018 compared to 2017. Moreover, rise in population and urbanization along with growing demand for sustainable roofing materials are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, high costs of raw materials and installation is one of the major factor that restrains the growth of global Roofing System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Roofing System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased demand of sustainable roofing products from the residential sector, widely developed manufacturing industry, and government initiatives to develop social infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as enforcement of green building codes by various governments along with growing construction industry across the region would create the demand for roofing system in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning

Braas Monier Building Group

Etex

Fletcher Building Limited

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

CSR Ltd.

Saint Gobain SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Asphalt Shingles

Concrete & Clay Tile Roofs

Metal Roofs

Elastomers & Plastic Roofs

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10216588

Target Audience of the Global Roofing System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets