Global Mooring Ropes Market Research Report 2019

Global Mooring Ropes Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mooring rope is the ropes used by tankers and cargo vessels, cruise ships and ferries, tug and salvage operators, offshore oil and gas contractors, naval ships and port authorities.

The global Mooring Ropes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mooring Ropes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mooring Ropes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Katradis

Marlow

Dynamica

EuroFibers

Jimmy Green Marine

Lankhorst Ropes

Garware Technical Fibers

HaiFeng Rope

BAOYING YILIYUAN Rope and Net

Jiangsu Kaiheng Rope

YangZhou JuShen Rope Cable

Teijin Aramid

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Polyester Fiber

Polypropylene

Segment by Application

Mooring

Anchoring

Others

