Global Shot Blasting Machine Market Research Report 2019

Shot Blasting is a surface treatment process using high velocity steel abrasive. Shot blasting is method through which it is possible to obtain excellent cleaning and surface preparation for secondary finishing operations.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gostol TST

RS Blastech

AGTOS

CARLO BANFI

Turbotecnica Engineering SpA

Mesblate

TOSCA

Airblast

Blastec

RÖSLER OBERFLÄCHENTECHNIK GMBH

VOORTMAN VSB RANGE

FICEP

Wheelabrator

Walther Trowal

CM Surface Treatment

TRIMMER

LS Industries

QingDao QingGong Machinery Co,.Ltd

JX Shot Blasting Machine Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Disa Machinery Co. Ltd.

ABShot Tecnics S.L.

Hodge Clemco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Roller Conveyor Shot Blasting Machines

Spinner-Hanger Shot Blasting Machines

Tumble Belt Shot Blasting Machines

Multiple Rotating Shot Blasting Machines

Hanger Pass-through Shot Blasting Machines

Pipe Blasting Machines

Trolley Type Shot Blasting Machines

Round Spring Shot Blasting Machines

Turning Plate Shot Blasting Machines

Mesh Belt Shot Blasting Machines

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Wind power Industry

Railway Industry

Foundry-Forging Industry

Shipyard

Others

