Global SMD Thick Film Resistors Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global SMD Thick Film Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SMD Thick Film Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thin and thick film resistors are the most common types in the market. They are characterized by a resistive layer on a ceramic base. Although their appearance might be very similar, their properties and manufacturing process are very different. The naming originates from the different layer thicknesses. Thin film has a thickness in the order of 0.1 micrometer or smaller, while thick film is around thousands time thicker. However, the main difference is method the resistive film is applied onto the substrate. Thin film resistors have a metallic film that is vacuum deposited on an insulating substrate. Thick film resistors are produced by firing a special paste onto the substrate. The paste is a mixture of glass and metal oxides. Thin film is more accurate, has a better temperature coefficient and is more stable. It therefore competes with other technologies that feature high precision, such as wire wound or bulk metal foil. On the other hand, thick film is preferred for applications where these high requirements are not critical since prices are much lower. This report studies the Thick Film Resistors market. This report studies the SMD type Thick Film Resistors.

Since February 2017, many Taiwanese have adjusted the prices of thick film resistors from time to time, leading to a very chaotic market for thick film resistors. The main reasons for the increase in prices are as follows: continuous rise of raw materials and packaging materials, improvement of environmental protection requirements, and continuous increase in labor costs etc.

The global SMD Thick Film Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SMD Thick Film Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SMD Thick Film Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yageo

Ta-I Technology Co., Ltd

KOA

Vishay

Ralec Electronics Corp.

Walsin Technology Corporation

Fenghua Advanced Technology

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Panasonic

Uni Ohm

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Tateyama Kagaku Industry Co., Ltd.

Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)

Ever Ohms Technology Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Segment by Type

by Size

0402 mm

0603 mm

1005 mm

0201 mm

Others

by Tolerance

1% Tolerance

2% Tolerance

5% Tolerance

Others

by Power Rating

＜125 MW

125-250 MW

＞250 MW

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive and Energy

Industrial and Medical

Others

