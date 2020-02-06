In this report, the Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global SMD Thin Film Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-smd-thin-film-resistors-market-research-report-2019



This report focuses on SMD type Thin-Film Resistors market.

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.

Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.

The global SMD Thin Film Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SMD Thin Film Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SMD Thin Film Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Cyntec

Viking Tech

Panasonic

Yageo

Walsin Technology

Bourns

TE Connectivity

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ta-I Technology

Uniohm

Ralec Electronics

Ever Ohms

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Segment by Type

by Size

0402 mm

0603 mm

0805 mm

1206 mm

1210 mm

2010 mm

Others

by Tolerance

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

0.1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Others

by Power Rating

＜125 MW

125-250 MW

＞250 MW

Others

Segment by Application

Instrumentation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-smd-thin-film-resistors-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets