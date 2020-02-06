Global Specialty Resistors Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Specialty Resistors Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Specialty Resistors Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The specialty resistors in this report include Current Sense Resistors and Ultra-High-Resistance Chip Resistors. Current-sensing resistors are well-suited for current monitoring, current limiting, and motor control, including in power supplies, inverters, and computer hard-disk drive, and have been designed to operate in applications with the leading Current Sense Amplifiers. ultra-high-resistance (33 MΩ to 100 GΩ) chip resistors that offer tolerances as tight as ±10%.
The global Specialty Resistors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Specialty Resistors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Resistors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Bourns
Caddock
CTS
Johanson
Kamaya
KOA Speer
Ohmite
Panasonic
ROHM
Susumu
TT Electroncis
Vishay
Walsin
Yageo
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Segment by Type
SMD Type
Through Hole Type
Segment by Application
Avionics, Military and Space
Automobile Industry
Industrial & Medical
Network Infrastructure Equipment
Consumer Electronics
Others
