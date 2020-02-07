Automotive Filters Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

The global market for automotive filters is projected to grow with a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period from 2020-2030 and is estimated to reach $24.6 billion by 2030. The major drivers of growth for this market are recovery in vehicle production and sales, increased miles driven per vehicle, more stringent government and environmental regulations, and increasing focus of vehicle owners on preventive maintenance.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for automotive filters due to presence of major developing countries including China, India, and South Korea, leadership in vehicle production and consumption, and adoption of technological advancement by OEMs. Stringent government and environmental regulations are also expected to boost the demand of Filters in APAC automotive market.

Leading companies featured in the Automotive Filters Market Report 2020-2030 report include MANN+HUMMEL, ACDelco, Inc., DENSO Corporation, Hengst SE, K&N Engineering, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi S.p.A., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Valeo S.A. among others. Mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many players in the sector create alliances with raw material providers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2030. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading automotive filters industry producers.

The report on the Automotive Filters Market Report 2020-2030 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various segment verticals. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the automotive filters industry.

