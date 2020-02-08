Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An cervical artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).
Some of the major factors supporting the growth of the artificial disc market include product and technological innovations; increasing incidence of degenerative disc diseases; rising propensity for minimal incision surgeries; better clinical trial results with cervical total disc replacement (C-TDR) compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF); long-term cost benefits of disc replacement over the spinal fusion procedures; surging geriatric population; and rising healthcare expenditure.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Medtronic
Zimmer Biomet
Orthofix Company
NuVasive
Centinel Spine
B. Braun
Globus Medical
Alphatec Spine
Simplify Medical
AxioMed
Aditus Medical
FH Orthopedics
Medicrea
Spineart
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Metal-on-metal
Metal-on-polymer
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Others
