Global Artificial Cervical Disc Market Research Report 2019

An cervical artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).

Some of the major factors supporting the growth of the artificial disc market include product and technological innovations; increasing incidence of degenerative disc diseases; rising propensity for minimal incision surgeries; better clinical trial results with cervical total disc replacement (C-TDR) compared to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF); long-term cost benefits of disc replacement over the spinal fusion procedures; surging geriatric population; and rising healthcare expenditure.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Company

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

B. Braun

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Simplify Medical

AxioMed

Aditus Medical

FH Orthopedics

Medicrea

Spineart

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

