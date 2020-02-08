In this report, the Global Automotive Aluminum Heat Exchanger Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Aluminum Heat Exchanger Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-aluminum-heat-exchanger-market-research-report-2019
A heat exchanger is a device designed for the purpose of allowing heat transfer from one medium to another at different temperatures. Most commonly, these mediums consist of two fluids that flow close to each other and are separated by a material, often metals, with good heat transfer properties.
Automotive Heat Exchanger major include: Radiator, Evaporator, Condenser, Heater radiator, Oil Cooler, Intercooler, EGR Cooler and Others.
The global Automotive Aluminum Heat Exchanger market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Aluminum Heat Exchanger volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Aluminum Heat Exchanger market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Denso
Mahle
Valeo
Hanon System
Modine
Calsonic Kansei
T.RAD
Zhejiang Yinlun
Dana
Sanden
Weifang Hengan
Tata AutoComp
Koyorad
Tokyo Radiator
Shandong Thick & Fung Group
LURUN
Chaolihi Tech
Jiahe Thermal System
Tianjin Yaxing Radiator
Nanning Baling
FAWER Automotive
Pranav Vikas
Shandong Tongchuang
Huaerda
Senior plc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
HVAC Heat Exchanger
Powertrain Heat Exchanger
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
