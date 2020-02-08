Global Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive part cleaners & degreasers remove unwanted particulate, oil, and water-insoluble substances for the effective maintenance and repair of vehicle interior & exterior components.

The growing importance of vehicle maintenance and servicing is likely to stimulate automotive part cleaners & degreasers market growth.

The global Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

BASF

DowDupont

Valvoline

WD-40

Fuchs Group

Wurth USA Inc.

Zep, Inc.

GUNK

Penray

ABRO Industries, Inc.

The Claire Manufacturing Company

Airosol Company, Inc

Icer Brakes S.A.

Bardahl Manufacturing Company

Wynn’S

Engen Petroleum Ltd

Petra Oil Company Inc.

The B’Laster Corporation

Hosho Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product

Cleaners

Degreasers

By Type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

