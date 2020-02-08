Global Bow and Crossbow Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Bow and Crossbow Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bow and Crossbow Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focus on Bow and Crossbow market. The Bow and Crossbow and arrow is a ranged weapon system consisting of an elastic launching device (bow or crossbow) and long-shafted projectiles (arrows).

The use of bows and arrows by humans for hunting predates recorded history and was common to many prehistoric cultures. They were important weapons of war from ancient history until the early modern period, where they were rendered increasingly obsolete by the development of the more powerful and accurate firearms, and were eventually dropped from warfare. Today, bows and arrows are mostly used for hunting and sports.

The global Bow and Crossbow market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bow and Crossbow volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bow and Crossbow market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Barnett Jackal

Arrow Precision

CenterPoint

Excalibur

TenPoint

Ravin

Parker

Wicked Ridge

Horton

Carbon Express

Pse

SA Sports

Diamond Archery

Gearhead

Horton

Bear Archery

Southern Crossbow

Quest Radical

Predator Archery Raptor

PSE Archery

Mathews

Hoyt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bow

Crossbow

Segment by Application

Hunting and Outdoor

Shooting Sports

Army

Others

