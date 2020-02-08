Global Dry Pasta Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Dry Pasta Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Pasta Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dry Pasta can also be defined as factory-made pasta because it is usually produced in large amounts that require large machines with superior processing capabilities to manufacture. Dried pasta is mainly shipped over to farther locations and has a longer shelf life.
The ingredients required to make dried pasta include semolina flour and water. Eggs can be added for flavour and richness, but are not needed to make dried pasta. In contrast to fresh pasta, dried pasta needs to be dried at a low temperature for several days to evaporate all the moisture allowing it to be stored for a longer period. Dried pastas are best served in hearty dishes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles. Once it is cooked, the dried pasta will usually grow to twice its original size. Therefore, approximately 1 pound (0.45 kg) of dried pasta serves up to four people.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nestle
Barilla
Buitoni
Agnesi
Trader Joe’s
Ronzoni
Betty Crocker
Lipton
De Cecco
Kraft Foods
Fratelli
Knorr
Annie’s Homegrown
Martelli
Vermicelli
Store brands
Mueller’s
Creamette
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Insta Pasta
No-insta Pasta
Segment by Application
Residential
Restaurant
Airplane & Train
Others
