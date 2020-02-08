In this report, the Global Dry Pasta Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Pasta Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dry-pasta-market-research-report-2019



Dry Pasta can also be defined as factory-made pasta because it is usually produced in large amounts that require large machines with superior processing capabilities to manufacture. Dried pasta is mainly shipped over to farther locations and has a longer shelf life.

The ingredients required to make dried pasta include semolina flour and water. Eggs can be added for flavour and richness, but are not needed to make dried pasta. In contrast to fresh pasta, dried pasta needs to be dried at a low temperature for several days to evaporate all the moisture allowing it to be stored for a longer period. Dried pastas are best served in hearty dishes like ragu sauces, soups, and casseroles. Once it is cooked, the dried pasta will usually grow to twice its original size. Therefore, approximately 1 pound (0.45 kg) of dried pasta serves up to four people.

The global Dry Pasta market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dry Pasta volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dry Pasta market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

Barilla

Buitoni

Agnesi

Trader Joe’s

Ronzoni

Betty Crocker

Lipton

De Cecco

Kraft Foods

Fratelli

Knorr

Annie’s Homegrown

Martelli

Vermicelli

Store brands

Mueller’s

Creamette

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Insta Pasta

No-insta Pasta

Segment by Application

Residential

Restaurant

Airplane & Train

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dry-pasta-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets