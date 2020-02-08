Global Fluoride Materials Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Fluoride Materials Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fluoride Materials Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focus on Fluoride Materials market.Fluorine is a chemical compound having high reactivity. It reacts with salt to form fluoride compound. Fluoride compounds are abundant in earth’s crust and naturally found in soils and rocks. Fluoride materials have photonic and electronic properties. Exceptional characteristics of fluoride materials includes better beam durability & transparency, low refractive index, among others. They have a wide range of application across various end-use sectors such as oil & gas, construction, coatings, pharmaceutical and chemical industries and many more.
Fluoride materials are prominently utilized in the ever-increasing water treatment and pharmaceutical sector and this is expected to drive the fluoride materials market across the globe.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arkema S.A
Daikin Industries Ltd
Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd
Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG
Solvay S.A
Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd
Kureha Corporation
Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc
RTP Company, Inc
Shanghai 3F New Materials Co., Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sodium Aluminum Fluoride (Cryolite)
Thorium Fluoride
Barium Fluoride
Lanthanum Fluoride
Magnesium Fluoride
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical and Medical
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Coatings
Aerospace
Construction
Others
