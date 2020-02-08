Global Fluoride Materials Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Fluoride Materials Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fluoride Materials Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focus on Fluoride Materials market.Fluorine is a chemical compound having high reactivity. It reacts with salt to form fluoride compound. Fluoride compounds are abundant in earth’s crust and naturally found in soils and rocks. Fluoride materials have photonic and electronic properties. Exceptional characteristics of fluoride materials includes better beam durability & transparency, low refractive index, among others. They have a wide range of application across various end-use sectors such as oil & gas, construction, coatings, pharmaceutical and chemical industries and many more.

Fluoride materials are prominently utilized in the ever-increasing water treatment and pharmaceutical sector and this is expected to drive the fluoride materials market across the globe.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema S.A

Daikin Industries Ltd

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG

Solvay S.A

Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc

RTP Company, Inc

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sodium Aluminum Fluoride (Cryolite)

Thorium Fluoride

Barium Fluoride

Lanthanum Fluoride

Magnesium Fluoride

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Coatings

Aerospace

Construction

Others

