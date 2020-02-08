Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Food Supplement Ingredients Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Food supplements ingredients comprise of various vitamins form including vitamin A, B12, C and D which are necessary to maintain overall health.

Growing awareness regarding consumption of natural food products which contains various vitamins, minerals and lowers risk of cholesterol may drive the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The global Food Supplement Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Supplement Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Supplement Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amway

Capsugel

DSM

Merk CH

Kemin Health

Groupe Danone S.A.

BASF SE

Nestle

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutri-Force Nutrition

Sunfood Nutraceuticals

JW Nutritional

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

Naturex

Galderma

Boots

Fine Foods N.T.M.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Vitamins

Amino Acid

Omega-3

Probiotics

Folic Acid

Oxalic Acid

Iron

Collagen Peptides

Magnesium

By Form

Powder

Gel

Liquid

Capsules

Tablets

Segment by Application

Infant

Old-Age

Children

Pregnant Women

Adults

