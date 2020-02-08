Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report focus on Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market. Risers and Flowlines – these elements become the main transport system for produced fluids from the subsea production system to the surface processing system. Flowlines transport unprocessed fluids from the subsea well to the riser. The riser then transports the fluids to the surface processing system.
Today’s seabed technologies came about as a result of the demanding economics of moving into ever-deeper water.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aker Solutions
TechnipFMC
Prysmian Group
Vallourec
Saipem SpA (Nexans)
JDR
Oceaneering
Schlumberger Limited
Subsea 7
Mc Dermott
ArcelorMittal
Baker Hughes
Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.
Cortland (Fibron BX)
Orient Cable
CNOOC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Risers
Flowlines
Segment by Application
Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields
Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields
Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields
