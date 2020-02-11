UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Real Estate Industry : Market key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

The UK Digital Advertising Spend in Real Estate Industry

Online advertising spend by real estate brands in the UK stood at US$159 million by end of 2015, accounting for 1.2% of total online advertising. During 2011-2015, online advertising in this industry has increased at a CAGR of 8.8%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$171 million, representing an increase of 8.0% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed online ad spend by real estate brands to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$225 million in 2020, accounting for 1.1% share of the market. This report answers the following key questions:

How is online advertising expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on online advertising by real estate brands?

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10245345

This report provides detailed online advertising spend database, covering in-depth trend analysis by real estate brands for a period of 9 years (2019-2027). This report provides trend analysis through charts and tables. The online advertising spend database breaks down into following five key areas –

Market Share of Online: This report provides online advertising spend growth dynamics, contextualizing it with broader online advertising spend.

Budget Allocation: This report provides budget allocation by key segments including advertising, staffing, consulting, and technology.

Channel Split: This report provides breakdown of online advertising spend by desktop and mobile channels.

Industry Split: This report provides advertising spending and growth analysis of real estate brand on online advertising.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10245345

Macroeconomic, Business and Consumer Drivers: Data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend

This report provides detailed online advertising spend by real estate industry data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: United Kingdom

Market Focus: Online Marketing

Industry Focus: Real Estate

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the online advertising spend in the UK. This report provides:

Data covering future of online advertising spend and its share in total advertising.

Online advertising spend by real estate industry for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Data covering future of online mobile advertising spend and its share in online advertising

Online marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of online advertising spend.

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/the-uk-digital-advertising-spend-in-real-estate-market/10245345

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064

Other Reports:

US Social Media Advertising Market Spend in Telecoms Industry

US Social Media Advertising Market Spend in Public Sector Industry

UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Health & Beauty Industry

UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Technology / Computing Products Industry

UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Financial Services Industry

UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Automotive Industry

UK Digital Advertising Market Spend in Real Estate Industry

Gaming Advertising Market Spend in UK

Mobile Advertising Market Spend in UK

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets