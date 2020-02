UK Social Media Advertising Market Spend in Media Industry : Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

The UK Social Media Advertising Spend in Media Industry

Social media advertising spend by media brands in the UK stood at US$208 million by end of 2015, accounting for 12.5% of total social media advertising. During 2011-2015, social media advertising in this industry has increased at a CAGR of 34.9%. This has been continued in 2016 with brands expected to spend US$263 million, representing an increase of 26.7% over 2015. Over the period (2016-2020), Gradol Analytics observed social media ad spend by media brands to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% to reach US$602 million in 2020, accounting for 11.8% share of the market. This report answers the following key questions:

How is social media advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How much is being spent on social media advertising by media brands?

How is social media mobile advertising spending expected to grow over the next five years?

How is social media marketing budget being allocated and utilized by media brands?

This report provides detailed social media advertising spend by media industry data and trend analysis for a period of 9 years (2019-2027) through charts and tables. Below is an overview covering scope of this report:

Country Focus: United Kingdom

Market Focus: Social Media Marketing

Industry Focus: Media

Data & Analysis: This report provides an extensive data and trend analysis of the social media advertising spend in the UK. This report provides:

Data covering future of social media advertising spend and its share in total online advertising.

Social media advertising spend by media industry for a period of 9 years, from 2019 to 2027.

Data covering future of social media mobile advertising spend and its share in social media advertising

Social media marketing budget allocation for 2019 and how it is expected to change over the next five years.

Detailed data centric trend analysis of business environment, infrastructure, technology and consumer trends driving the growth of social media advertising spend.



