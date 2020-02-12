Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025) –By Product Type, Formulation, and Region

Covering the growth of the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market in regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region, the research analysts at Kenneth Research have compiled a study in order to understand the latest industry trends and opportunities that are expected to influence the expansion of the market over the next ten years. The detailed report encloses the information on production, demand and consumer analysis related to overall consumption of the product.

Industry Insights

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation :

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

* Low-slice Scanners (< 64 slices)

* Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

* High-slice Scanners (>64 slices)

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

* Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

* GE Healthcare (U.S.)

* Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

* Siemens AG (Germany)

* Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

* Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

* Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

* Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (China)

* Medtronic plc (Ireland)

* Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)

* PlanMED (Finland)

* Koning Corporation (U.S.)

* Carestream Health Inc. (U.S.)

* PointNix Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

* Oncology

* Cardio and Vascular

* Neurology

* Others

Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

