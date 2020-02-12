Global 300mm Wafer Carrier Boxes Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global 300mm Wafer Carrier Boxes Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global 300mm Wafer Carrier Boxes Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
300mm semiconductor wafer carriers are classified into different types depending on the application purpose. The wafer carrier cassette used to move from wafer manufacturer to semiconductor manufacturer is called FOSB, and the carrier box used in the semiconductor manufacturing process line is called FOUP.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Entegris
Miraial Co.,Ltd.
Shin-Etsu Polymer
E-SUN
3S Korea
Gudeng Precision
Chuang King Enterprise
Pozzetta
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PP
PC
PBT
PEEK
Fluororesin
PFA
Segment by Application
300mm Wafer FOUP
300mm Wafer FOSB
