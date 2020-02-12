Global Robot End-Effector Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Robot End-Effector Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robot End-Effector Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A robot end effector refers to any tool that has a function attached to the edge (joint) of the robot. This may include robotic grippers, robotic tool changers, robotic collision sensors, robotic rotary connectors, robotic pressure tools, compliance devices, robotic spray guns, robotic burr cleaning tools, robotic arc welding torches, robotic welding torches, and more. Robot end effectors are generally considered to be robotic peripherals, robotic accessories, robotic tools, and end-of-arm tools (EOA)
This report focuses on Robot End-Effector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Robot End-Effector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Zimmer Group
Schunk
Schmalz
Destaco
Robotiq
Applied Robotics
EMI Corp
Festo
KUKA
Soft Robotics
ATI Industrial Automation
ABB
Weiss Robotics
Piab AB
FIPA
SMC
IPR
IAI
JH Robotics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Welding Guns
Grippers
Suction Cups
Tool Changers
Others
Segment by Application
Handling
Assembly
Others
