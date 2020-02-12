Global UV Curable Acrylic Glue Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global UV Curable Acrylic Glue Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global UV Curable Acrylic Glue Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
UV Curable Acrylic glue, also known as shadow less glue, UV light curing glue, etc., is a one-component, low viscosity, high strength acrylate adhesive. It has long storage period, no solvent, fast curing speed, good transparency and good heat and chemical resistance.
UV Curable Acrylic glue is an adhesive that cures quickly by UV radiation and is used primarily in electronic components, LCD displays, medical devices, and more.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel
3M
Kyoritsu Chemical
Delo Adhesives
Cartell Chemical
Dymax Corporation
Permabond
Optics SUNRISE
Ransheng
H. B. Fuller
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
MasterBond
Jing Shun
Ichemco
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Electronic Technology
Plastic Technology
Glass & Metal Technology
Segment by Application
Glass Adhesive
Electronic & LCD Adhesive
Medical Adhesive
Crafts Adhesive
Others
